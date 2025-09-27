Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the nationwide rollout of the indigenous 4G mobile network, highlighting its role in strengthening communication and connectivity across India.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Pune, Fadnavis said, "This is a joyous day, as 92,633 towers of BSNL are being inaugurated by the Prime Minister. Out of these, more than 900 are in Maharashtra alone. You know that former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji had once said, 'If we want to develop India, communication will be very important.' For development, the roads leading to villages also need to be strengthened, as they are the primary means by which growth and facilities reach rural areas. Now it is necessary to take connectivity to the villages. Only then will development and information reach there. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the 4G network will now reach every village."

Emphasising India's resilience, he added, "Whenever India has been challenged, India has always responded. Even today, those countries that are challenging us are being given a strong response."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde praised the Prime Minister's vision, describing the launch as a significant step towards self-reliance and development.

"What did not happen in 60 years of Congress rule has been achieved in the last 10 years. Many development works have been completed, and in the coming 10 years, even more will be accomplished that were not possible earlier. Step by step, we are moving forward to make India a developed nation by 2047. I assure you that under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra will also be an active part of this journey," Shinde said.

The launch of the indigenous 4G mobile network marks a key milestone in BSNL's expansion plans, aiming to strengthen rural connectivity and bridge the digital divide across the country. (ANI)

