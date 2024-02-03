Sambalpur, February 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Sambalpur. PM Modi had laid the foundation stone for the permanent campus of IIM Sambalpur via video conferencing on January 2, 2021. On the occasion, he recalled laying the foundation stone of IIM (Indian Institute of Management) during the pandemic and praised those associated with its completion amidst all the obstacles.

Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated, dedicated to the nation as he laid foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 68,000 crore in Sambalpur, Odisha aimed at boosting the energy sector involving natural gas, coal and power generation apart from important projects of road, railway and higher education sector. Odisha: PM Narendra Modi Unveils Several Infrastructure Projects Worth Over Rs 68,000 Crore in State (Watch Video).

PM Modi Inaugurates Permanent Campus of IIM Sambalpur

#WATCH | Odisha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Sambalpur. pic.twitter.com/fVnfM05qZe — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2024

PM Modi also took a walkthrough of the IIM Sambalpur model and a photo exhibition showcased on the occasion. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that today is a significant occasion for the development journey of Odisha as development projects worth approximately Rs 70,000 crores are launched today in the sectors of education, railway, roads, electricity and petroleum.

PM Modi at IIM Sambalpur

Glad to have inaugurated the campus of @iim_sambalpur. When an institution like this gets a modern campus, it leads to several benefits. Students from all over India will come here to study. It will also improve the local economy and make Sambalpur a hub for learning. pic.twitter.com/b6ljZUxof7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2024

PM Modi underlined that the people of Odisha belonging to the poor section, labourers, working class, business owners and farmers among all other sections of society will reap the benefits of today's development projects. He further added that it will also create thousands of new employment opportunities for the youth of Odisha. Odisha: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stone of 18 Projects Worth Rs 68,000 Crores in Sambalpur (Watch Video).

"The Prime Minister said that in order to make Odisha a hub of education, and skill development, continuous efforts have been put in by the Central government. The fate of Odisha's youth has changed with the setting up of modern educational institutes like IISER Berhampur and Bhubaneshwar's Institute of Chemical Technology in the last decade. Now, with the establishment of IIM Sambalpur as a modern institute of management, the state's role is being further strengthened," PM Modi said. Prime Minister is on a visit to Odisha and Assam on February 3-4.

