Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 18 projects worth Rs 68,000 crores in Sambalpur, Odisha on Saturday, February 3, 2024. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was also present at the event during the occasion. Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Sambalpur. PM Modi Assam Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Visit State on Two-Day Trip, Unveil Projects Worth Rs 11,600 Crore.

PM Modi Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stone of 18 Projects in Sambalpur

#WATCH | Odisha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of 18 projects worth Rs 68,000 crores, in Sambalpur. pic.twitter.com/QNU4kfOqJD — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)