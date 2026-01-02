New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invited the public to attend the Grand International Exposition of Sacred Piprahwa Relics in Delhi.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Grand International Exposition of Sacred Piprahwa Relics related to Bhagwan Buddha, titled "The Light & the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One", tomorrow on January 3, at around 11 am at the Rai Pithora Cultural Complex in New Delhi.

In a post on X, PM Modi shared glimpses from the event and appealed to "all those passionate about culture and Buddhism" to visit the exposition.

"Here are glimpses from the Grand International Exposition of Sacred Piprahwa Relics in Delhi. I call upon all those passionate about culture and Buddhism to come to this Exposition," the post read.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Exposition brings together, for the first time, the Piprahwa relics repatriated after more than a century with authentic relics and archaeological materials from Piprahwa that are preserved in the collections of the National Museum, New Delhi, and the Indian Museum, Kolkata.

Discovered in 1898, the Piprahwa relics hold a central place in the archaeological study of early Buddhism. These are among the earliest and most historically significant relic deposits directly connected to Bhagwan Buddha. Archaeological evidence links the Piprahwa site to ancient Kapilavastu, widely identified as the place where Bhagwan Buddha spent his early life before renunciation.

The exposition highlights India's deep and continuing civilizational link with the teachings of Buddha and reflects the Prime Minister's commitment to preserving India's rich spiritual and cultural heritage. The recent repatriation of these relics has been achieved through sustained government effort, institutional cooperation and innovative public-private partnership.

The exhibition is organised thematically. At its centre is a reconstructed interpretive model inspired by the Sanchi stupa, which brings together authentic relics from national collections and the repatriated gems. Other sections include Piprahwa Revisited, Vignettes of the Life of Buddha, Intangible in the Tangible: The Aesthetic Language of Buddhist Teachings, Expansion of Buddhist Art and Ideals Beyond Borders, and Repatriation of Cultural Artefacts: The Continuing Endeavour.

To enhance public understanding, the exposition is supported by a comprehensive audio-visual component, including immersive films, digital reconstructions, interpretive projections, and multimedia presentations. These elements provide accessible insights into the life of Bhagwan Buddha, the discovery of the Piprahwa relics, their movement across regions, and the artistic traditions associated with them. (ANI)

