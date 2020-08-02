New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin exchanged Friendship Day greetings on Sunday, hoping that the relations between the two nations will grow even stronger in the times to come.

"Happy #FriendshipDay to our dear friends in #India," tweeted President Rivlin in English as well as in Hindi.

He also shared a picture of him with Modi, apparently taken at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The Israeli president had visited India in November, 2016.

Modi responded by thanking Rivlin.

"Greetings to you as well as to the wonderful people of Israel. May the India-Israel friendship grow even stronger in the times to come," the prime minister said in a tweet.

