New Delhi, January 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the Indian diaspora on the 'Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas', saying the community has distinguished itself all over the world and has excelled in different spheres.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas is observed on January 9 every year to mark the contribution of the overseas Indian community in India's development. It was on January 9 in 1915 that Mahatma Gandhi had returned to India from South Africa to lead its freedom struggle. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Rajnath Singh Extends Greetings on Birth Anniversary of 10th Sikh Guru.

Modi tweeted, "Greetings to everyone, especially the Indian diaspora on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. Our diaspora has distinguished itself all over the world and has excelled in different spheres.

At the same time, they have remained connected to their roots. We are proud of their accomplishments."

