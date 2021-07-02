New Delhi, July 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government in improving the Ease of Doing Business during the last four years and said that even small towns and villages have witnessed these achievements.

"Uttar Pradesh has made remarkable efforts in increasing investment and improving the 'Ease of Doing Business' during the last four years. It is worth noting that even small towns and rural areas are witnessing these achievements," Prime Minister Modi tweeted in Hindi. Uttar Pradesh Govt Setting New Records in Ease of Doing Crime, Says State Congress Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet

उत्तर प्रदेश ने पिछले चार वर्षों के दौरान निवेश बढ़ाने और 'Ease of Doing Business’ को सुधारने में उल्लेखनीय प्रयास किए हैं। गौर करने वाली बात यह है कि छोटे शहर और ग्रामीण इलाके भी इन उपलब्धियों के साक्षी बन रहे हैं। https://t.co/FR4n7zTuCd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 2, 2021

This comes after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter to announce the foreign direct investment has increased in the state despite COVID. "Despite Corona, foreign direct investment increased in Uttar Pradesh," he tweeted in Hindi.

