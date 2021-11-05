Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], November 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised the Uttarakhand government for its attempts at curbing the COVID-19 pandemic and said that the discipline displayed by the State in the fight is commendable.

"The kind of discipline shown by Uttarakhand in the fight against COVID is commendable," the Prime Minister said while addressing people at Kedarnath in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand.

He further appreciated the state for administering the first dose of the COVID vaccination to 100 per cent of its population.

"Overcoming the geographical difficulties, today Uttarakhand and its people have achieved the target of 100 per cent vaccination of the first dose. This is the strength and power of Uttarakhand," said the PM.

Earlier in October, Uttarakhand had achieved administering the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to its entire eligible population.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister had said, "Many congratulations to the people of Devbhoomi. This achievement of Uttarakhand is very important in the country's fight against Covid. I am confident that our vaccination campaign is going to be the most effective in fighting the global pandemic and people's participation is crucial in this."

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had tweeted saying: "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand has become the state to administer first dose of Covid vaccine to all eligible beneficiaries in the state. Congratulations to all the people of the state. #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine." (ANI)

