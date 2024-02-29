Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the country's first indigenous green hydrogen fuel cell inland waterway vessel under the Harit Nauka initiative in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi.

Talking about India's first hydrogen fuel cell inland waterway vessel, PM Modi called it a gift from the people of Tamil Nadu for Kashi.

The hydrogen-fueled electric vessel project is part of India's transformative efforts on the innovative and new technology fronts on green energy and sustainable cost-effective alternate fuel front.

Hydrogen fuel cells can be used in a wide range of applications, including transportation, material handling, stationary, portable, and emergency backup power applications.

According to an official release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), "Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth more than Rs 17,300 crore in Thoothukudi."

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Outer Harbour Container Terminal at VO Chidambaranar Port.

The Prime Minister launched India's first indigenous green hydrogen fuel cell inland waterway vessel and also dedicated tourist facilities to 75 lighthouses across 10 states and UTs.

PM Modi also dedicated to the nation's rail projects for the doubling of the Vanchi Maniyachchi-Nangercoil rail line, including the Vanchi Maniyachchi - Tirunelveli section and the Melappalayam - Aralvaymoli section.

The Prime Minister dedicated four road projects in Tamil Nadu, developed at a total cost of about Rs 4,586 crore.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that Tamil Nadu is writing a new chapter of progress in Thoothukudi as inauguration and foundation stones are being laid for multiple development projects towards the road map of developed India.

He said that one can witness the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' in the development projects of today.

Even though the projects may be in Thoothukudi, the Prime Minister emphasised that they will give momentum to development in multiple places across India.

The Prime Minister reiterated the journey of Viksit Bharat and the role of Tamil Nadu in it. He recalled his visit 2 years ago when he flagged off many projects for the expansion of the Chidambaranar Port capacity and his promise of making it a major hub of shipping.

"That guarantee is being fulfilled today," said the Prime Minister.

Speaking about the foundation stone of the Outer Harbour Container Terminal at VO Chidambaranar Port, the Prime Minister informed that this project will require an investment of 7,000 crore rupees.

Projects worth 900 crore rupees have been dedicated today and 2,500 crore rupee-worth of projects were initiated on 13 ports. These projects will benefit Tamil Nadu and create avenues of employment in the state, he said.

PM Modi reminded that the development projects of today being brought about by the present government are the people's demands and the previous governments never paid any attention to them. "I have come to Tamil Nadu for the service of the land and to change its fate," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister inaugurated various other projects aimed at making the VO Chidambaranar Port the first green hydrogen hub port in the country. These projects include a desalination plant, hydrogen production, and a bunkering facility.

"Tamil Nadu will go a long way with regard to the alternatives that the world is exploring," he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the rail and road development projects and said that the electrification and doubling of rail lines will further improve connectivity between South Tamil Nadu and Kerala, while also easing the congestion in the Tirunelveli and Nagercoil sectors.

He also mentioned the four major projects for the modernization of roadways in Tamil Nadu worth more than Rs 4,000 crores today.

The Prime Minister said that they will give a boost to connectivity, reduce travel time and encourage trade and tourism in the state.

Referring to the whole-of-government approach of New India, the Prime Minister said that the roadways, highways, and waterways departments are working to create better connectivity and better opportunities in Tamil Nadu.

Therefore, railways, roads and maritime projects are being launched in tandem. The multi-modal approach will give new momentum to the development of the state, said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi also recalled his suggestion to develop prime lighthouses of the country into tourist destinations during an episode of Mann Ki Baat and expressed pride in dedicating tourist facilities to 75 lighthouses across 10 states and UTs.

"Developments in 75 places at once, this is new India," PM Modi remarked and expressed confidence that these 75 places will become huge tourist centres in the coming times.

Recounting the initiatives of the central government, the Prime Minister informed that in the last 10 years, 1300 kilometre-long rail projects were undertaken in Tamil Nadu. 2,000 km of railway electrification, the creation of a flyover and underpass, and the upgradation of many railway stations were done.

He said 5 Vande Bharat trains are running in the state, providing a world-class travel experience and that the government of India is investing 1.5 lakh crore rupees in the road infrastructure of Tamil Nadu.

"The central government's efforts to improve connectivity are increasing the ease of living," he said.

The Prime Minister underscored the great expectations with the waterways and the maritime sector of India for decades and said that these sectors are becoming the foundations of Viksit Bharat today, and Tamil Nadu, along with the entire South India, are the biggest beneficiaries of this.

The Prime Minister highlighted the three major ports and more than 12 small ports in Tamil Nadu and underlined the possibilities for all southern states.

"Development of the maritime sector means the development of a state like Tamil Nadu, the Prime Minister said, informing about the 35 per cent growth of traffic at VO Chidambaranar Port in the last decade.

He further added that the port handled 38 million tonnes last year, recording an annual growth of 11 per cent.

"Similar results can be seen in other major ports of the country", PM Modi added, crediting the role of projects like Sagarmala.

The Prime Minister asserted that India is creating new records in waterways and maritime sectors. He noted India's jump to 38th rank in the logistics performance index and port capacity has doubled in one decade.

He further said that there has been an eight-times increase in national waterways during this time period and the number of cruise passengers has grown four times while seafarers have doubled. These strides are bound to benefit Tamil Nadu and our youth, he said.

"I am convinced that Tamil Nadu will move forward on the path of development and I give you the guarantee that I will serve you with new enthusiasm when the nation gives us the opportunity to serve for the third time."

Speaking about the love, affection, enthusiasm, and blessings of the people of various regions of Tamil Nadu during his current visit, the Prime Minister highlighted the government's commitment and said that he will match every affection of the people with the development of the state.

In conclusion, the Prime Minister asked everyone to switch on their phone lights and indicate that Tamil Nadu and the government of India are celebrating the festival of development.

Governor of Tamil Nadu, RN Ravi, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Union Minister of State, L Murugan were present on the occasion among others. (ANI)

