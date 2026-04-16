New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the Lok Sabha at 3 pm on Thursday, as the government prepares to introduce three key bills during the special session of Parliament.

The proposed legislation includes measures on women's reservation and delimitation. From the BJP, the debate is set to be opened by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. Other party speakers are expected to include Bansuri Swaraj, Raksha Khadse, Aparajita Sarangi, Kangana Ranaut, and Dharmshila Gupta.

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Three major bills are expected to be introduced. These include a proposal to reserve seats for women in the Lok Sabha elections from 2029 and another bill to redraw constituency boundaries.

The opposition has raised concerns over the proposed changes, particularly the plan to redraw constituencies and increase the number of Lok Sabha seats from the current 543 to a maximum of 850.

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The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation Bill, 2026, are set to be introduced by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, will be introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Centre has called a special sitting of Parliament from April 16 to 18 to pass the amendment linked to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

The Law Minister is also expected to move a proposal in the Lok Sabha to suspend provisions of Rule 66. The aim is to enable the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill and the Delimitation Bill to be taken up and passed together.

According to the motion, the House will "suspend the proviso to Rule 66 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha in its application to the motions for taking into consideration and passing of the Delimitation Bill, 2026 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in as much as these are dependent upon the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-first Amendment) Bill, 2026".

The government has been seeking support from opposition parties to pass the amendment bill, which aims to implement women's reservation from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections based on the 2011 Census.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier urged opposition parties to support the move. "This is the wish of every sister and daughter of this country, and we must fulfil it with unanimity," he said at an event in Dehradun on Tuesday.

Opposition parties said on Wednesday that they support early implementation of women's reservation but strongly oppose the Delimitation Bill. (ANI)

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