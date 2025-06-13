Ahmedabad, June 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met those injured in the Air India plane crash at the civil hospital in Ahmedabad. He also met Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor of the tragedy in which 265 people lost their lives on Thursday. Modi visited the C7 ward of the hospital, where 25 injured people are undergoing treatment. He also interacted with doctors of the civil hospital.

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI 171), with 242 people on board, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, crashed into a medical college complex in the Meghaninagar area moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon. PM Modi Meets Lone Survivor Ramesh Vishwaskumar Bucharvada: PM Narendra Modi Interacts With British National Who Survived London-Bound Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad (Watch Video).

PM Modi Meets Plane Crash Survivor Vishwas Kumar Ramesh at Hospital

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the lone survivor of yesterday's #AirIndiaPlaneCrash. 241 of 242 who were onboard the plane lost their lives. (Source - DD) pic.twitter.com/tVXoscmOPE — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2025

PM Modi Meets Injured Victims at Hospital in Ahmedabad

Vishwas Kumar Ramesh was the only survivor, while 241 on board, including 168 Indians, 53 British, seven Portuguese and one Canadian, were killed. Four MBBS students and a doctor's wife were among those killed at the complex of BJ Medical College outside the airport perimeter.

