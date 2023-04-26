Chandigarh, April 26: Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Chandigarh and went to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)'s office to pay his last respects to SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal. Badal's mortal remains were brought to the SAD office in Sector 28 in Chandigarh for paying last respects on Wednesday morning, where party leaders and workers gathered in large numbers to pay tributes.

The senior Punjab politician passed away at the age of 95 on Tuesday. He breathed his last at Fortis Hospital in Mohali. His last rites will be performed at 1 pm in the ancestral village Badal tomorrow.

"With profound grief, we inform you abt the demise of 5-time CM & SAD patron S Parkash Singh Ji Badal. Mortal remains will be placed for paying last respects at SAD office in Chandigarh from 10 am to 12 noon tom following which they will be taken to Vill Badal. Cremation will be held on April 27," SAD said earlier in a tweet. Prakash Singh Badal Funeral: PM Narendra Modi Pays Last Respect to SAD Patron in Chandigarh (Watch Video).

In its official media bulletin, the Fortis Hospital stated, "S Parkash Singh Badal, Former Chief Minister of Punjab, was admitted at Fortis Hospital Mohali on April 16, 2023, with acute exacerbation of bronchial asthma. He was shifted to the medical ICU on 18th April as his respiratory condition worsened. He had been on NIV and HFNC support along with medical management".

"He was being managed under Prof (Dr) Digambar Behera along with the Pulmonology and critical care team supported by Cardiology. Despite appropriate medical management S Parkash Singh Badal succumbed to his illness. Fortis Hospital Mohali deeply condoles the death of S Parkash Singh Badal," the statement added.

PM Narendra Modi Pays Last Respect to SAD Patron:

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi pays last respects to Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/gIrJYHHt6h — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government declared two days of national mourning after the demise of Badal. The flag will be flown at half-mast across the country for two days, while all official entertainment programs have been cancelled.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolence on his demise and said that Badal was a colossal figure in Indian politics and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times". Parkash Singh Badal Dies: Punjab Government Declares Holiday on April 27; People Queue Up to Pay Last Respects to Former CM.

According to the party, Badal was admitted to ICU on April 21, following complaints of breathing difficulties. Parkash Singh Badal served as the Chief Minister of Punjab multiple times. He was the CM from 1970-1971, from 1977-1980, from 1997-2002, and from 2007-2017. He was also the youngest CM to have ever held office in the state of Punjab.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)