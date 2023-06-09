New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Paying tributes to Birsa Munda on his death anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the nation will never forget his dedication and service for the upliftment of the tribal community.

PM Modi said that Birsa Munda sacrificed everything in the struggle against foreign rule.

"Lots of respect and salute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda ji on his death anniversary. He sacrificed his everything in the struggle against foreign rule. The grateful nation will always remember his dedication and service to uplift the tribal community", PM Modi said in a tweet.

The legendary freedom fighter and social reformer, Birsa Munda, who belonged to the Munda tribe, was born on November 15 in 1875 and sacrificed his life during the fight for the nation on June 9, 1900.

During British rule in the late 19th century, he spearheaded an Indian tribal religious Millenarian movement across the tribal belt of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand. (ANI)

