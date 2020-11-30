New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Paying tributes to Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished that his thoughts keep motivating us to serve society and ensure a better planet.

The first guru of Sikhs was born in 1469 in Nankana Sahib, now in Pakistan.

In a tweet, Modi said, "I bow to Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on his Parkash Purab. May his thoughts keep motivating us to serve society and ensure a better planet."

