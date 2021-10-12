New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of IFFCO chairman Balvinder Singh Nakai, and said that he made pioneering contributions towards empowering farmers.

Fertiliser major IFFCO's chairman Balvinder had passed away on Monday.

"Sardar Balvinder Singh Nakai Ji was a doyen of the agriculture and cooperatives sector. He made pioneering contributions towards empowering farmers. His passing away is saddening. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace," the prime minister tweeted.

Nakai was was deeply involved in providing strength to Indian cooperative movement for the last three decades, IFFCO had noted.

