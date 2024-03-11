Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised Chief Minister Manohar Lal and the Haryana government for promptness and dedication in getting the Dwarka Expressway constructed.

"I would like to commend the Haryana government, especially Chief Minister Manohar Lal, for promptness and dedication in the construction of the Dwarka Expressway," PM Modi said.

PM Modi commended CM Khattar for his efforts in developing Haryana. He said, "For the development of Haryana, the way Manohar Lal Ji has tirelessly worked day and night, he has established a significant network of modern infrastructure in the state. Manohar Lal Ji and I have been long-time companions. We worked together even during challenging times."

Earlier in the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Gurugram as he visited Haryana city to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 112 big-ticket National Highway projects spread across the country worth about Rs one lakh crore.

During his visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Dwarka Expressway and asserted that the country has taken another big step towards modern connectivity adding that the modern expressway will work to shift gears not only in vehicles but also in the lives of the people of Delhi NCR.

To help improve traffic flow and ease congestion between Delhi and Gurugram on NH-48, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Haryana section of the landmark Dwarka Expressway on Monda.

Reflecting on the past, Prime Minister Modi said that I and Chief Minister Manohar Lal are very old friends.

"Manohar Lal Ji used to have a motorcycle, and I would ride pillion as we travelled from Rohtak to Gurugram. This was a consistent journey we undertook on the motorcycle, exploring Haryana. At that time, there were many difficulties due to rough roads, but now, I am delighted that we are together," Prime Minister Modi said.

"The Haryana state government, under Mahohar Ji's leadership, is continuously strengthening the values of a developed Haryana and a developed India," he concluded. (ANI)

