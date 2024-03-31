New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes on the occasion of Easter on Sunday and prayed for unity and peace.

"On Easter, we hope that the message of renewal and optimism reverberates all over. May this day inspire us all to come together, fostering unity and peace. Wishing everyone a joyful Easter," the Prime Minister posted on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also greeted the people on Easter and highlighted that the occasion of celebrating the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, promotes the spirit of love, hope and universal fraternity.

Taking to the microblogging site, X, the President posted, "Easter greetings to all, especially to our Christian brothers and sisters! This pious occasion of celebrating the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, promotes the spirit of love, hope, and universal fraternity. May the teachings of Jesus Christ lead us onto the path of peace and harmony."

Easter is being celebrated across the country, with people gathered at churches and offering prayers on the holy occasion.

Easter, which is celebrated to commemorate the glorious resurrection of Jesus Christ, occurs days after the crucifixion of Jesus on Good Friday.

People often witness Easter as a day of chocolate eggs, lambs and bunnies that celebrate spring's coming. These are folk traditions, the day celebrates the resurrection of Jesus.

According to the Bible, it marks the third day after Jesus was crucified, when he rose from the dead. (ANI)

