New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released benefits under the PM CARES for children scheme via video conferencing.The Prime Minister transferred scholarships to school-going children. A passbook of PM CARES for Children, and a health card under Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana have been handed over to the children during the programme.

PM CARES for Children Scheme was launched by the Prime Minister on May 29, 2021, to support children who have lost both their parents or legal guardian or adoptive parents or surviving parents to COVID-19 pandemic, during the period from March 11, 2020, to February 28, 2022.

According to Prime Minister's Office, the objective of the scheme is to ensure comprehensive care and protection of children in a sustained manner by providing them boarding and lodging, empowering them through education and scholarships, equipping them for self-sufficient existence with financial support of Rs 10 lakh on attaining 23 years of age and ensuring their wellbeing through health insurance.

An online portal by the Government was launched to register the children. The portal is a single-window system which facilitates the approval process and all other assistance for children. (ANI)

