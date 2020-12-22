New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday released a postal stamp as part of centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

Chancellor of the University Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank were also present on the occasion.

This is the first time PM Modi is participating in a programme of the Aligarh Muslim University, being held via video conferencing.

Earlier in the week, buildings in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) were illuminated for its centenary celebrations.

Speaking to ANI, AMU Public Relations Officer (PRO) Omar Saleem Peerzada had said, "A centenary celebration is a landmark event in the history of any university. We are celebrating this event following all protocols of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are webinars, seminars and symposiums going on."

AMU became a University in 1920, through an Act of Indian Legislative Council by elevating the Mohammedan Anglo Oriental (MAO) College to the status of a Central University. MAO College was set up in 1877 by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, the PMO release stated.

The University has a campus spread over 467.6 hectares of land in the city of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. It also has three off-campus centres in Malappuram (Kerala), Murshidabad-Jangipur (West Bengal) and Kishanganj (Bihar). (ANI)

