New Delhi, May 30: On his government's anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared a compilation of the pro-people measures it has undertaken in its seven years of tenure. The statement, titled "Vikas Yatra" (development journey), said that the spirit of "seva" (service) has been a guiding light for the government in each step it has taken.

"Be it serving the people by mobilising resources during the pandemic or ensuring that food grains reach the poor, be it procuring record quantities of agri-produce at MSP from farmers or enabling better working conditions for workers, it is the spirit of service that is visible," it said. Amit Shah on Completion of 7 Years of NDA Govt, Says ‘Under PM Narendra Modi’s Leadership, India Will Overcome Every Challenge’.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet

Sharing a compilation of the pro-people measures undertaken in the last seven years. #7YearsofSeva https://t.co/pVEuuZmlqR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2021

The government has strived to serve India and fulfil people's aspirations. It highlighted the government's works under ease of doing business, ease of living, eliminating corruption, empowering youth with opportunities, health for all, infra for growth, 'mobility' for middle class, 'nari shakti for new India' and 'prosperous farmers for prosperous India'.

It also details initiatives under 'India first', renewed focus on the Northeast, social empowerment, 'taking development to the poorest', 'transformative economic growth' and India's fight against the coronavirus.

