New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared articles and tweet threads from his website (narendramodi.in) and MyGov regarding various initiatives and reforms undertaken in the governance of the country during the last eight years.

These articles and tweet threads deal with the aspects of Aatmnirbhar Bharat, people-centric and humanitarian approach of governance, defence sector reforms and efforts to boost pro-poor governance, said a release from Prime Minister's Office.

In one of the tweets, the Prime Minister said, "130 crore Indians have decided that they will make India Aatmanirbhar. Our push for self-reliance is driven by a vision of contributing to global prosperity. #8YearsOfSushasan"

In another tweet, he said, "Ours is a Government which cares for each and every Indian. We are driven by a people-centric and humanitarian approach. #8YearsOfSushasan"

He further tweeted, "This article on the NaMo App highlights a series of reforms in the defence sector including focus on indigenisation, making of defence corridors, boosting defence exports and more. #8YearsOfSushasan"

"Inspired by the Mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' our Government has made a series of efforts to boost pro-people governance which helps the poor, youth, farmers, women and the marginalised," added PM Modi.

On 30 May 2022, the Narendra Modi-led government in the Centre completed its eight years in office. Modi powered BJP led NDA to a thumping win in 2014 over throwing the UPA rule of a decade. In 2019, the victory of the Modi government got even bigger.

It was very recent that Narendra Modi also completed 21 years in the public office right from becoming the chief minister of Gujarat in 2001 to the present day when he is the Prime Minister of the country serving a second term in office. (ANI)

