By Aashique Hussain

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): The AAP has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself should address the farmers during the next round of talks to be held on January 15 and withdraw the farm laws, said newly-appointed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab co-in charge Raghav Chadha on Wednesday.

"We demand that on January 15 when another round of talks will be held between farmers and Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should himself talk to the farmers and withdraw the three laws (farm laws)," Chadha said.

"The agriculture minister and other ministers of the Modi-led government held eight rounds of talks with the farmers but no conclusion was reached because the intention of the government is not clear," added Chadha.

"The Agriculture Minister says that the laws will not be taken back. Supreme Court stopped the implementation of these laws for some time and formed a committee of four people who have supported the farm laws. Can this committee give justice to the farmers?" he asked.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)