Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 2 (ANI): Telangana BJP MLA Aleti Maheshwar Reddy on Monday participated in a hunger strike undertaken by Katipalli Venkata Ramana Reddy in support of retired government employees and teachers of Telangana, demanding immediate clearance of their pending dues.

Speaking to ANI, "Maheshwar Reddy demanded that the state government clear the pending dues of unemployed youth without delay. He urged the Congress government in Telangana to fulfil the promises made to the people during the elections."

He criticised Rahul Gandhi's visit to the state, alleging that it was not aimed at ensuring justice for Telangana or fulfilling assurances, but rather at diverting Telangana's funds for elections in other states. He claimed that large sums of money were being misused instead of being spent for the welfare of the state.

He also expressed concern over rallies being held in India over the reported death of Iran's President. He stated that while people may protest over domestic issues, organising rallies for the death of a foreign leader is not appropriate. He added that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, Muslims in the country are living securely and benefiting from welfare measures. (ANI)

