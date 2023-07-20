New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Manipur incident where two women being paraded naked on the road by a group of men went viral on social media urged him to take appropriate action to instill trust and confidence in the people of the border state.

CPI National Secretary in the letter said that the "disgrace caused by the video for the entire country globally will not simply wash away."

"It will only bring disgrace to our country when you are eagerly waiting to preside over the G-20 Summit. It's impossible to absolve the government of the responsibility for this barbaric crime. I urge you (PM Modi) to come out of your hibernation on the Manipur issue and take appropriate action to instil trust and confidence in the people of the border state", he said.

MP Viswam said that the incident exposed the absence of any semblance of law and order, respect for women or the presence of government authority and also urged him to take appropriate actions to instil trust and confidence in the people of the border state.

Binoy Viswam in the letter said, "A shameful blot for the entire country has surfaced in the form of a video from Manipur. Naked women are being paraded by armed assailants completely exposing the absence of any semblance of law and order, respect for women or the presence of government authority."

Further, he added that first the opposition and today the Supreme Court were compelled to respond to the crisis due to inaction by the government.

"The video is months old but people who committed this heinous crime are roaming freely exposing the government's failure. Your (PM Modi) deafening silence on the Manipur issue has emboldened such unlawful elements who are ruling the roosts in Manipur under the so-called double-engine government of the BJP. First the opposition and today the Supreme Court was compelled to respond to the Manipur crisis due to the painful inaction by your government", he added.

MP Viswam also slammed the Central as well as the state governments for failing to restore normalcy in the 'strategically located state.'

He said, "The handling of the Manipur crisis is subject to utter disgust, disappointment and resentment. Even after more than 75 days; violence, arson, rioting and killings seem unending. The governments, both at the Centre and the State level, have failed in restoring normalcy in the strategically located state. When discord and strife appear between people at this level, it is a must for the Head of the Government to give a healing touch. Unfortunately, your government has not shown any empathy towards the tears and sorrows of the people of Manipur. They are left at the mercy of communally charged mobs with no protection or help in sight."

Further taking a dig at the women empowerment slogans raised by the Central Government, MP Viswam said that the insult and agony the visuals have caused to the women of the country will not heal from mere slogans.

"Yatra Naryastu Pujyante, Ramante Tatra Devta is a slogan often repeated by you. You trumpeted 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' and recently exalted Nari Shakti in your speech. Respected Prime Minister, the insult, humiliation and agony the visuals from Manipur have caused to the women of the country will not heal from mere slogans," he added.

Notably, a video of two women being paraded naked by a group of men went viral a day earlier which triggered fresh controversy. However, the incident happened in May this year.Manipur Police made its first arrest in connection with the incident, as per Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. “Last night at around 1.30 am, we arrested the main culprit,” the Manipur Chief Minister told ANI.Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this morning spoke to the media ahead of the beginning of the monsoon session of parliament. He said that he is pained over the incident and said the incident is "shameful for any civil society."

"No accused will be spared, we will never forgive those who are behind this," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

