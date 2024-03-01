Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], March 1 (ANI): In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's jibe at the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) party, Jharkhand Minister Basant Soren said that the Prime Minister should work on his language skills.

"He (PM Modi) should speak something new. Then it will sound good. He speaks the same language every time, he (PM) should work on his language," Basant Soren who is also the brother of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren told reporters on Friday.

Responding to a reporter's question about whom the Prime Minister was referring to in his speech, Soren said, "Nobody can tell better than him about who is the most corrupt individual. At times it is better to look within oneself."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a rally in Dhanbad that the meaning of JMM has become "jam kar ke khao."

PM Modi said that the situation here in Jharkhand has deteriorated since the day JMM-Congress' corrupt, dynastic government was formed.

"The meaning of JMM has become 'jam kar ke khao'. 'Rangdaari' is on the rise in Jharkhand, and infiltration is increasing due to appeasement. JMM, Congress leaders have only one work to fill their coffers," the Prime Minister said.

He further accused the INDI alliance government of halting and creating obstacles to making houses for the poor in the state.

"I am working on solving the water issues... But the INDI Alliance is halting it... Only 50 per cent of the work of the Jal Jeevan Mission has been able to complete... They are creating obstacles to making houses for the poor," he added.

PM Modi said that the INDI alliance is anti-development, anti-people and it wants free ration distribution to be stopped but our government will carry on.

"INDI Alliance government is anti-development and anti-people...Their only vision is to snatch the rights of the people and enjoy...The middlemen are not able to have the commission anymore...Those who have lost their commission are abusing me... But their abuses don't reach me because your blessings are protecting me," he added.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Bihar on March 1 and 2. (ANI)

