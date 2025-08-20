New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal chief Naveen Patnaik and enquired about his health, BJD said on Wednesday.

Biju Janata Dal said Prime Minister Modi has also invited Naveen Patnaik to meet him in Delhi.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to former Odisha CM and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik today. He enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery. PM Modi also suggested that Naveen Patnaik rest for some time and come to Delhi soon to meet him," the BJD said in a statement.

Naveen Patnaik was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Sunday evening due to dehydration issues.

Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday thanked the staff and doctors of the hospital for taking proper care of him.

"The staff and doctors are taking wonderful care of me. Thank you for your kind wishes. If you want to come and see me, you are more than welcome to come to Naveen Niwas," he said.

Giving an update on Naveen Patnaik's health condition, BJD vice president Debi Prasad Mishra said that the former Odisha CM is recovering fast.

"Late at night, things improved, and you saw the conversation with the doctors. This morning, he is feeling better, and we are all happy that he is recovering fast," he said.

Earlier, several Odisha Ministers and state Congress also visited the hospital to meet Naveen Patnaik and enquired about his health. They wished him a speedy recovery. (ANI)

