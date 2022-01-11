Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai to enquire about the health condition after the latter tested positive for COVID.

According to Chief Minister's office, Prime Minister advised Bommai to get proper treatment. The conversation lasted for about five minutes.

Chief Minister Bommai explained to Prime Minister about his health conditions and the COVID-19 situation in Karnataka. Bommai also informed Prime Minister that besides him, two more members of his family have been infected with the virus.

Chief Minister said that he is attending meetings via virtual mode in Bengaluru. He also informed Prime Minister Modi that necessary measures are being taken to check the spread of the disease and the vaccination campaign has been intensified.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Monday evening said that he had tested positive for COVID-19 infection. (ANI)

