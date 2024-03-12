New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his British counterpart Rishi Sunak on Tuesday as they welcomed the progress made in the ongoing discussion between the two countries for an early conclusion of a free trade agreement (FTA).

During their telephonic conversation, they reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, a statement said.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Had a good conversation with PM @RishiSunak. We reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and work for early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement."

The statement said the two leaders expressed satisfaction over the progress made under the "Roadmap 2030" in diverse areas including trade, investment, defence, security, emerging technologies and others.

"They assessed positively the progress made towards early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement," it said.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest and agreed to remain in touch and exchanged greetings on the upcoming festive occasion of Holi, the statement added.

