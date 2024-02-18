New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at the opposition parties on Sunday, stating that even though they do not know how to fulfil promises, no one can beat them in making false vows.

While addressing the concluding day of the National Convention of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, the Prime Minister said, "Even though the opposition parties do not know how to fulfil promises, no one can beat them in making false vows. Despite this, they are afraid of making one promise. The promise, that we have been making, they do not have the courage to even mention it."

Reiterating his 'Viksit Bharat' vow, PM Modi said, "It is our promise to make the country develop. Our promise is about 'Viksit Bharat'. They have accepted they cannot deliver the promise of 'Viksit Bharat'. It is the BJP, and the NDA that are aspiring to make the country 'developed'. We have vowed to make the country the world's third-largest economy in our third term. This is 'Modi ki Guarantee'."

"Family standards of living will rise when the nation's economy rises to the third rank in the world. Their incomes will rise, and public transport will be modernised. There will be more employment opportunities for youth. The women of the country will be able to lead on every front of life. Our farmers will be able to avail themselves of modern and advanced technologies," he added.

Highlighting the roadmap of 'Viksit Bharat', the Prime Minister said, "We have been working on the roadmap for 'Viksit Bharat' for the past one and a half years. You would be happy to know that over 15 lakh people have given their suggestions and ideas on the picture of 'Viksit Bharat', Half of these 15 lakh people are below the age of 35 years. We are moving ahead with our youth power."

"We are preparing for the youth Olympics in 2029. We are also paving the way for India to host the Olympics in 2036. We are also working towards making the Indian Railways 'carbon-free'. In the coming years, the country will have more 'green jobs'. We are also decreasing India's dependence on other countries. So, we are setting huge targets for the future. In order to secure the future of our farmers, we have built 'Amrit Sarovars'. Under this campaign, over 60,000 ponds have been constructed in several parts of the country," he added. (ANI)

