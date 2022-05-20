Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 20 (ANI): BJP National President JP Nadda said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi taught the party to walk on the path of 'Seva hi Sangathan' during COVID lockdown while other parties were in 'isolation'.

"Whenever there is a need for organisational advice, we always got the leadership of the Prime Minister and his guidance", said JP Nadda addressing the BJP national office bearers meeting in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

"During the COVID period, all political parties went into isolation and lockdown, and their leaders also just appeared on Twitter. At such a time, you (PM Modi) gave us the mantra of 'Seva hi Sangathan.' Inspired by the mantra of Seva Hi Sangathan, every BJP worker walked on the path shown by you", said Nadda.

Speaking about the meeting Nadda said, "Today we will discuss all important issues. How we will work for the people? How we will take the party forward? We are also going to analyse the training work for BJP workers ahead of the Lok Sabha election."

"We will talk about strengthening the party organization at the booth level," added Nadda.

Assembly elections are to be held in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh later this year and Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland will go to polls next year.

The celebration of the completion of eight years of the Modi's government and strengthening the party organization at the booth level will also be discussed. (ANI)

