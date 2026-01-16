Nellore, January 16: Four students went missing while swimming in the sea at Isakapalli seashore in Allur Mandal during the Sankranthi festival in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district, said officials. All four were students of Gollapalli Ashram School in Allur Mandal. According to officials, the students had come to their relatives' houses in Errapagunta village under Allur Panchayat for the festival celebrations. Later, they went to the nearby seashore for a casual swim, during which they were reportedly swept away by strong currents.

On receiving information about the incident, Marine Police and local fishermen rushed to the spot. Fishermen immediately launched boats and began search operations in the sea, while police coordinated rescue efforts along the coastline. Andhra Pradesh: 6 Drown in Separate Incidents in Northern Part of State.

Two of the students were later traced, while search operations are continuing to locate the remaining two, police said. The students involved in the incident have been identified as Eega Ammulu (14), a Class 9 student from Buchireddypalem; Eega Bala Krishna (15), an Intermediate student from Buchireddypalem; Abhishek (16), an Intermediate student from BMR Colony, Isakapalli; and Gandhalla Sudheer (15), an Intermediate student from Chejerla. Tamil Nadu: 3 Brothers Drown in Buckingham Canal While Fishing in Marakkanam (Watch Video).

Among them, the bodies of siblings Eega Bala Krishna and Eega Ammulu were recovered from the sea. Efforts are continuing to trace Abhishek and Gandhalla Sudheer, who remain missing, said Inspector Paparao. Further details are awaited as search operations continue.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)