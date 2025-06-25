Shillong, Jun 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma for presenting him with Ryndia silk fabric woven by women of the northeastern state.

In a letter to Sangma, Modi said people across the world are increasingly seeking products that are ethically produced and have less impact on the environment.

The CM had gifted a piece of 'Ryndia Silk' fabric woven by women weavers of Ri-Bhoi district. The fabric, which was granted a GI tag last year, is a symbol of Meghalaya's cultural heritage and pride.

"Today, people around the world are increasingly seeking products that not only minimise the impact on the environment, but are also ethically produced, reflecting a growing global commitment to sustainability and social responsibility," Modi said in the letter to Sangma.

He said, "Your thoughtfulness is touching and is deeply appreciated. It is in this context that products such as 'Ryndia Silk' stand out."

According to the Prime Minister, the grant of the GI Tag to it is yet another step that reiterates the country's resolve to promote such products on the global stage.

Modi said he was overwhelmed by the affection of the people, the pristine natural beauty and the unlimited potential of its energetic youth of Meghalaya during his visit to the state.

"Together, we will continue to serve the people of the state and ensure that Meghalaya plays a key role in the creation of Viksit Bharat," the PM added.

Sangma posted the letter on his X account and thanked the women weavers of Ri-Bhoi who were behind the piece gifted to the Prime Minister.

