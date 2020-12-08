New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the virtual India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020 on Tuesday.

IMC 2020 is being organised by the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). It will be held from December 8-10, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh Today Latest Updates: Farmers to Observe Nationwide Shutdown Against Farm Laws, Essential Services, Office-Goers Exempted.

The PM's address will be at 10: 45 am, it said.

The PMO informed that the aim of IMC 2020 is to align PM Modi's vision to promote 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', 'Digital Inclusivity', 'Sustainable Development', entrepreneurship and innovation."It also aims to drive foreign and local investments, encourage R&D in the telecom and emerging technology sectors," the statement added.

Also Read | India, Israel Hold Foreign Office Consultations, Review Progress in Defence, Security Cooperation.

IMC 2020 will see the participation from various ministries, the telecom CEOs, global CEOs, and domain experts in 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics, cloud and edge computing, blockchain, cyber-security, smart cities and automation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)