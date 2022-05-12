New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Madhya Pradesh startup policy and address the startup conclave being held in Indore on May 13 via video conferencing, his office said on Thursday.

The PMO said he will also launch the Madhya Pradesh Startup portal, which will facilitate and help promote the startup ecosystem.

The Madhya Pradesh Startup Conclave will be attended by various pillars of the startup ecosystem, including policy makers from government and private sector, innovators, entrepreneurs, academicians, investors, mentors and other stakeholders, it said.

It will have a number of sessions, including speed mentoring session, where startups will have dialogue with leaders of educational institutions and startup space. The discussions will range from from funding to pitching and collaborating with investors.

