New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 'Navkar Mahamantra Divas' here on Wednesday.

An official statement said that Navkar Mahamantra Divas is a "momentous celebration of spiritual harmony and ethical consciousness" that seeks to unite people through the collective chanting of the Navkar Mahamantra -- the most revered and universal chant in Jainism.

Rooted in the principles of non-violence, humility and spiritual elevation, the mantra pays homage to the virtues of enlightened beings and inspires inner transformation, the statement said.

It added that people from more than 108 countries will join the global chant for peace and togetherness.

