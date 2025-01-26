New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the annual NCC PM Rally on Monday at Cariappa Parade Ground here.

An official statement said a total of 2,361 NCC cadets participated in the Republic Day Camp this year which included 917 girl cadets, which was the highest ever participation by girls cadets.

Also Read | Jobs Coming: India's Tourism Industry To Generate 24 Million Talent Opportunities in Tier 2, Tier 3 Markets by 2033 With 7.1% GDP Growth in Sector, Says WTTC.

The participation of these cadets in the PM Rally will mark the successful culmination of the month-long NCC Republic Day Camp 2025 at New Delhi, it said.

The theme for this year's NCC PM Rally is 'Yuva Shakti, Viksit Bharat'.

Also Read | India-Indonesia Leaders Meet: PM Narendra Modi, President Prabowo Subianto Discuss Enhancing Economic Ties, Energy Security and Infrastructure.

The statement added that a cultural programme by more than 800 cadets showcasing commitment of the NCC towards nation-building will be performed on the occasion.

Participation by 144 young cadets from 18 friendly foreign countries will add fervour to this year's Rally, it said.

More than 650 volunteers from Mera Yuva (MY) Bharat, Education Ministry and Tribal Affairs from across the nation will also attend the NCC PM Rally as special guests.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)