New Delhi, January 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the rally of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at Cariappa Ground in Delhi on Thursday.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three armed services Chiefs will be present on the occasion.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet

12 noon onwards tomorrow, 28th January, I would be attending the NCC Rally and speaking there. The NCC experience is unique, offering a range of opportunities and learnings for our youth. NCC also manifests India’s diversity and the talent of our Yuva Shakti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 27, 2021

Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour, review March Past by NCC contingents, and witness cultural performance during the event, stated the press release by the Prime Minister's Office.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi will address the World Economic Forum's Davos Dialogue via video conferencing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)