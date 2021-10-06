New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation 35 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants, established under PM CARES, across 35 states and union territories on Thursday.

The event will be held at AIIMS Rishikesh, Uttarakhand on October 7, 2021, at 11 am. Uttarakhand Governor Gurmit Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will also be present on the occasion.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), with the inception of these 35 PSA oxygen plants, all districts of the country will now have commissioned PSA oxygen plants.

Till now, a total of 1,224 PSA oxygen plants have been funded under PM CARES all across the country, out of which more than 1,100 plants have been commissioned, providing an output of over 1,750 MT oxygen per day.

Operations and maintenance of these plants have been ensured by training more than 7,000 personnel. They come with an embedded Internet of Things (IoT) device for real-time monitoring of their functioning and performance through a consolidated web portal, said PMO. (ANI)

