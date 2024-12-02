New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the successful implementation of three transformative new criminal laws on December 3 in Chandigarh.

The three laws are: Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam

These laws were conceptualized with the vision of the Prime Minister to replace colonial-era laws that persisted post-independence and to reform the judicial system by shifting the focus from punishment to justice. The theme of the program is "Secure Society, Developed India- From Punishment to Justice".

The new criminal laws, which were implemented nationwide on July 1 this year, aim to make India's legal system more transparent, efficient, and adaptable to the needs of contemporary society. These landmark reforms represent a historic overhaul of India's criminal justice system, bringing in new frameworks to tackle modern-day challenges such as cybercrime, and organised crime and ensuring justice for victims of various offences.

The programme will showcase the practical application of these laws, demonstrating how they are already reshaping the criminal justice landscape. A live demonstration will also be held, simulating a crime scene investigation where the new laws will be put into action. (ANI)

