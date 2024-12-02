Nagpur, December 2: An 18-year-old boy allegedly threatened his mother with a sword after she refused to give him Rs 10,000 to buy a phone, a Nagpur police station official said on Monday. The incident happened on Sunday evening, the Jaripatka police station official added. Nagpur Horror: Man Rapes 9-Year-Old Girl in Maharashtra’s Pardi, Gives INR 20 to Victim’s Younger Sister To Stay Silent; Probe Launched.

"When the woman returned home from work, the boy asked Rs 10,000 to buy a phone. When she refused citing her poor financial condition, he abused her, threatened her and his sister with a sword and then vandalised the house," the official said. On the complaint of the woman, a case was registered and a hunt is on for the boy, who fled from his house some time after the incident, the official added.