New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at IIT 2020 Global Summit 2020 on Friday. The summit is organised by PanIIT USA, an all-volunteer team of IIT alumni.

"At 9:30 this evening, will deliver the keynote address at the IIT-2020 Global Summit, via video conferencing. This Summit brings together IIT alumni based in USA. India is proud of the accomplishments of the IIT alumni," PM tweeted.

The theme of this year's summit is 'The Future is Now'. It will focus on issues like the global economy, technology, innovation, health, habitat conservation and universal education.

PanIIT USA is an organisation that is more than 20 years old. Since 2003, PanIIT USA has organised this conference and invited speakers from different sectors including industry, academia and government. (ANI)

