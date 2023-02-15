New Delhi, February 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been at the forefront of taking steps for the welfare of the tribal population of the country while also according due respect to their contribution to the growth and development of the country, said a press release by Prime Minister's Office.

In an effort to showcase the tribal culture on the national stage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate "Aadi Mahotsav", the mega National Tribal Festival, on 16 February at 10:30 AM at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi, added the press release. PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7.

The Aadi Mahotsav, which celebrates the spirit of tribal culture, crafts, cuisine, commerce and traditional art, is an annual initiative of the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation Limited (TRIFED) under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. This year, it is being organised from 16 to 27 February at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi. PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Events To Commemorate Birth Anniversary of Arya Samaj Founder Dayanand Saraswat.

The programme will showcase the rich and diverse heritage of tribes from across the country in over 200 stalls at the venue. Around 1000 tribal artisans will participate in the Mahotsav.

Since 2023 is being celebrated as the International Year of Millets, along with usual attractions like handicrafts, handloom, pottery, jewellery etc., a special focus in the Mahotsav will be on showcasing Shree Anna grown by tribals.

