Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Gorakhpur district in December this year.

Addressing the public gathering in Gorakhpur today, Adityanath said, "The Uttar Pradesh government is working with the aim to establish a medical college in every district of the state. AIIMS hospital will be inaugurated by PM Modi in Gorakhpur next month."

The Chief Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects in Gorakhpur.

"These projects cost over Rs 316 crores which will have a positive impact on people's lives. Today, Gorakhpur is moving towards development which includes public transport projects," he added.

Just days ago, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of Noida International Airport in Gautam Buddha Nagar in Jewar. (ANI)

