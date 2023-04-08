Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Integrated Terminal Building (Phase -1) of Chennai International Airport on Saturday.

PM Modi will visit Chennai where he will inaugurate several development projects.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Integrated Terminal Building of Chennai Airport has been developed at the cost of Rs 1,260 crore. The addition of this new Integrated Terminal building will increase the passenger serving capacity of the airport from 23 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) to 30 MPPA.

The new terminal is a striking reflection of the local Tamil culture, incorporating traditional features such as the Kolam, Saree, Temples, and other elements that highlight the natural surroundings, as per the PMO.

"The new Integrated Terminal spanning an area of 2,20,972 sqm, is set to cater to the growing air traffic in the state of Tamil Nadu. It is also a reflection of the government's commitment towards providing high-quality infrastructure to travellers," the Ministry of Civil Aviation tweeted.

"With an annual passenger handling capacity of 35 Million passengers per annum, the modern facility at the Chennai Airport will improve air travel experiences for all," added the Ministry.

Earlier in a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said the Integrated Terminal will boost connectivity and also benefit the local economy.

Flying drones have been prohibited in Greater Chennai Police limits from 6 am to 10 pm on Saturday in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city, according to Chennai police.

Later in the day, PM Modi will flag off Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express at a function at MGR Chennai Central Railway Station.

Prime Minister will flag off the Express service between Tambaram and Sengottai. He will also flag off a DEMU service from Thiruthuraipoondi-Agasthiyampalli, which will benefit commuters from Coimbatore, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.

He will also inaugurate the 37 km gauge conversion section between Thiruthuraipoondi and Agasthiyampalli, which has been completed at a cost of Rs 294 crore. It will benefit the movement of edible and industrial salt from Agasthiyampalli in the Nagapattinam district.

In the afternoon, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the celebrations commemorating the 125th Anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Math in Chennai. Swami Ramakrishnananda started Sri Ramakrishna Math in Chennai in 1897. Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission are spiritual organisations engaged in various forms of humanitarian and social service activities.

In the evening, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of road projects worth about Rs 3,700 crore at the public programme at Alstrom cricket ground, Chennai. The projects include the inauguration of a 7.3-km long elevated corridor in Madurai and a 24.4-km long four-lane road of National Highway 785.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the construction of road projects of National Highway-744. The project worth more than Rs 2,400 crore will boost inter-state connectivity between Tamil Nadu and Kerala and ensure a convenient journey for pilgrims visiting Meenakshi Temple in Madurai, Andal Temple in Srivilliputhur and Sabarimala in Kerala, the PMO informed. (ANI)

