New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually inaugurate the new integrated terminal building at Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday

The inauguration ceremony will be conducted at 10:30 am via video conferencing, according to an official statement from the Prime Minister's office.

Also Read | Opposition Meet in Bengaluru: Opposition Parties Forming 'Protection of Dynasties Alliance', Says BJP Chief JP Nadda.

Enhancing connectivity infrastructure has been a major focus of the government. The inauguration of the New Integrated Terminal Building, built at a cost of around Rs 710 crore is expected to play a key role in boosting connectivity of the island union territory.

With a total built up area of around 40,800 square metres, the new terminal building will be capable of handling about 50 lakh passengers annually.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Three Minor Boys Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl in Bokaro.

An apron suitable for two Boeing-767-400 and two Airbus-321 types of aircraft has also been constructed at Port Blair Airport at a cost of Rs 80 Crore, making the airport now suitable for parking of ten aircrafts at a time.

Inspired from nature, the architectural design of the airport terminal resembles a shell-shaped structure depicting sea and islands. The new airport terminal building has a number of sustainability features like Double Insulated Roofing System to reduce heat gain, skylights to provide maximum inlet of abundant natural sunlight during day time to reduce artificial light usage inside the building, LED lighting, low heat gain glazing.

Rainwater catchment in an underground water tank, on-site sewage treatment plant with 100 per cent of treated wastewater reused for landscaping and a 500 KW capacity solar power plant are some other features of the terminal building ensuring minimal negative impact on the islands’ environment.

As a gateway to the pristine islands of Andaman and Nicobar, Port Blair is a popular destination for tourists. The spacious New Integrated Terminal Building will boost air traffic and help enhance tourism in the region. It will also help create enhanced employment opportunities for the local community and give fillip to the economy of the area. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)