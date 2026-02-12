New Delhi, February 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the name of the Seva Teerth building complex in the national capital on February 13. Prime Minister will thereafter formally inaugurate Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2 and also address a public programme at Seva Teerth at around 6 PM, an official release from the Prime Minister's Office said.

The inauguration marks a transformative milestone in India's administrative governance architecture and reflects the Prime Minister's commitment to building a modern, efficient, accessible and citizen-centric governance ecosystem. PM Narendra Modi Announces Special Economic Package of USD 175 Million for Seychelles.

For decades, several key government offices and ministries operated from fragmented, ageing infrastructure spread across multiple locations in the Central Vista area. This dispersion led to operational inefficiencies, coordination challenges, escalating maintenance costs and sub-optimal working environments. The new building complexes address these issues by consolidating administrative functions within modern, future-ready facilities.

Seva Teerth houses the Prime Minister's Office, the National Security Council Secretariat, and the Cabinet Secretariat, all of which were previously located in separate buildings. Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2 accommodate several key ministries, including the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Law & Justice, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers and Ministry of Tribal Affairs. PM Narendra Modi Says ‘My Visit to Malaysia Will Boost Economic and Cultural Linkages’ (Watch Video).

Both building complexes feature digitally integrated offices, structured public interface zones and centralised reception facilities. These features will foster collaboration, improve efficiency, enable seamless governance, enhance citizen engagement, and enhance employee well-being. Designed in accordance with 4-Star GRIHA standards, the complexes incorporate renewable energy systems, water conservation measures, waste management solutions and high-performance building envelopes.

These measures significantly reduce environmental impact while enhancing operational efficiency. The building complexes also include comprehensive safety and security frameworks, such as smart access control systems, surveillance networks and advanced emergency response infrastructure, ensuring a secure and accessible environment for officials and visitors.

