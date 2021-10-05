New Delhi, October 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of the SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) scheme in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister will also distribute e-property cards to over 1.7 lakh beneficiaries under the scheme on the occasion.

Also Read | OnePlus Releases Android 12 Based OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 for OnePlus 9, 9 Pro Smartphones.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also be present during the event.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)