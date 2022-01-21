New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees on January 24, 2022, via video conferencing. Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani and Minister of State Munjpara Mahendrabhai will also be present on the occasion.

The event will be a webcast on https://pmindiawebcast.nic.in from 11:30 A.M. onwards, said a press release by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Arrested For Hacking Wife to Death With Sickle After Argument Over Affair.

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is given as recognition to children residing in India, above the age of 5 years and not exceeding 18 years (as on 31st August of respective year) with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievement in 6 fields of Innovation, Scholastic achievements, Sports, Arts & Culture, Social Service and Bravery, which deserve recognition. Each awardee is given a medal, a cash prize of Rs. 1,00,000/- and a certificate, added the press release.

These awards are conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan. The Prime Minister also interacts with these awardees every year. The awardees of PMRBP also take part in the Republic Day parade every year, as per the statement.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: AAP Announces 33 Names in Third List of Candidates.

However, in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country, it has not been possible to organise the award ceremony in New Delhi this year. On the occasion of National Girl Child Day on 24th January and as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would interact virtually with the winners of PMRBP-2022, according to the statement.

The children along with their parents and concerned District Magistrate of their respective district would join the event from their district Head Quarters.

During the function, the Prime Minister would give digital certificates to winners of PMRBP 2022 using BlockChain Technology. The certificates would also be given to winners of PMRBP-2021, who could not be given the certificates last year due to the COVID situation. BlockChain Technology is being used for the first time for giving certificates to awardees of PMRBP. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)