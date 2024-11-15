Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch the national level initiative, Pradhan Mantri Dharati Abha Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan Yojana from Bihar's Jamui district on Friday to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda.

According to an official release, the scheme is aimed at the upliftment of tribal communities across the country, ensuring that they receive the benefits of various government programs and initiatives.

The inaugural event will also on highlighting and consolidating all existing schemes aimed at supporting the development of tribal populations.

As part of the national level launch, celebrations will also be held at the state level in Tripura's Agartala under the leadership of Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.

"To mark the launch in Tripura, a morning rally will be held from Swami Vivekananda Maidan to the city, followed by the official inauguration of the scheme by the Prime Minister at 10 am," DM and collector Vishal Kumar said while speaking to ANI.

As per the government release, the Pradhan Mantri Dharati Abha Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan unifies a total of 21 national schemes aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of tribal communities.

Key schemes integrated into this program include the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Bhasha Samman (PMBBS), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Yojana (PMJJ), Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAJ), Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), among others.

Before the launch, a comprehensive baseline study was conducted to ensure that the scheme effectively addresses the needs of the targeted communities. The goal is to extend the benefits of this initiative to every eligible individual in tribal areas, as mentioned in the statement.

At the grassroots level, block and village committees have been established to identify real beneficiaries, ensuring that the intended benefits reach those who need them most. (ANI)

