New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects worth over Rs 3,880 crore in Varanasi on Friday.

In line with his commitment to infrastructure development, particularly enhancing road connectivity in Varanasi, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various road projects in the region.

Furthermore, he will lay the foundation stone for a road bridge between Varanasi Ring Road and Sarnath, flyovers at Bhikharipur and Manduadih crossings of the city and a highway underpass road tunnel on NH-31 at the Varanasi International Airport worth over Rs 980 crore.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the Prime Minister will inaugurate two 400 KV and one 220 KV transmission substations and associated transmission lines in the Jaunpur, Chandauli, and Ghazipur districts of the Varanasi division, worth over Rs 1,045 crore.

He will also lay the foundation stone of a 220 KV transmission substation at Chaukaghat, Varanasi, a 132 KV transmission substation in Ghazipur and augmentation of the Varanasi city electricity distribution system worth over Rs 775 crore.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate a Transit Hostel at the Police Line and barracks at the PAC Ramnagar Campus to improve security personnel's facilities.

He will also lay the foundation stone of new administrative buildings at various police stations and a residential hostel in Police Line.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate projects, including a Government Polytechnic College at Pindra, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Government College at the village Barki, 356 rural libraries, and 100 Anganwadi centres.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the renovation of 77 primary school buildings under the Smart City Mission and the construction of a new building for Kasturba Gandhi School at Cholapur, Varanasi.

To promote sports infrastructure in the city, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for a synthetic hockey turf with floodlights and a spectator gallery at Uday Pratap College and a mini stadium at Shivpur.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the redevelopment of Samne Ghat and Shastri Ghat at the Ganga River, 130 rural drinking water schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission worth over Rs 345 crore, the improvement of six municipal wards of Varanasi, and landscaping and sculpture installations at various sites of Varanasi.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for MSME Unity Mall for artisans, infrastructure development works of Transport Nagar Scheme at Mohansarai, 1 MW solar power plant at WTP Bhelupur, Community halls in 40 Gram panchayats and beautification of various parks in Varanasi.

The Prime Minister will also hand over Ayushman Vay Vandana cards to senior citizens for the first time in over 70 years. He will present Geographical Indication (GI) certificates to various local items and products, including tabla, painting, thandai, and tiranga barfi, among others.

He will also transfer over Rs 105 crore in bonuses to milk suppliers of Uttar Pradesh associated with Banas Dairy.

In a post on X, PM Modi on Thursday said that he would inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of a series of development projects in Varanasi aimed at strengthening infrastructure and enhancing public services in his parliamentary constituency.

"With the blessings of Baba Vishwanath, I have always been inspired to give a new impetus to development work in Varanasi. In this connection, tomorrow at around 11 am, I will have the privilege of inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of many projects related to roads, electricity, education and tourism here."

PM Modi will visit Anandpur Dham of Isagarh Tehsil in the Ashoknagar district in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

